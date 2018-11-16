Non-complaint Florida sex offender arrested at Paducah motel

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Two people were arrested at a Paducah motel on Thursday, Nov. 15.
According to the Paducah Police Department, an anonymous tip sent to police regarding a woman with a bench warrant sent officers to a motel.
Officers found and arrested 36-year-old Lisa Tolbert and 55-year-old James M. Mattice at the motel.
A computer check showed Mattice is on the sex offender registry in Florida and had been listed as “non-complaint” for several months.
Mattice told police that he had not reported in Kentucky because he had been there for about two weeks.
According to the Florida Sex Offender Registry, he was arrested in 1989 on attempted rape in Indiana.
Both were booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Florida authorities told Paducah detectives that they will be pursuing additional charges for sex offender registry violations.
