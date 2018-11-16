National Fast Food Day means free food!

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s around this time that people start saying, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.”
Even if you’re not quite in the holiday spirit, we think we can all agree that National Fast Food Day is a pretty wonderful time.
And if you’re thinking about treating yourself to your favorite fast food restaurant today, it’s about to get even more wonderful.
All the fast food joints have plenty of free or discounted deals to celebrate.
According to Delish, this is what you can score today:
- Chick-fil-A - free Chick-fil-A Chicken sandwich when you place an order through DoorDash. The giveaway is only available through the DoorDash app and website with a $5 minimum order and promo code: CFADELIVERY. You can get this offer until Nov. 20.
- Wendy’s - Free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with purchase using Wendy’s app. You can score this offer every day until Nov. 23. Wendy’s is also now offering $1 french fries in any size.
- Dunkin - Free samples of Dunkin’s Caramel Ice Latte from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dunkin will also hand out free samples of its White Chocolate Iced Latte from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.m on Nov. 17.
- Dairy Queen - Hungry Up deal: Choose either a 3, 4 or 5-piece chicken strip meal with fries and a mini Blizzard starting at $4. This offer will be available every day from now until Nov. 23.
- Hardee’s - Take a selfie, win some chicken! Throughout National Food Day, take a selfie with Hardee’s hand-breaded Chicken Tenders using the hashtag #CauseItTastesBetter. Hardee’s will be selecting some lucky customers to win a $25 gift card, and you could even end up on their social media accounts. One really lucky customer will win a $500 gift card.
- Burger King - Burger King is offering $.89 pancakes and $1 10-piece nuggets, not just today, but every day.
- Popeye’s - $5 4 or 6-piece Red Stick Chicken meal with a side, biscuit and Smok’n Pepper Ranch sauce.
- McDonald’s - $1 small or medium fries when you use the app
- Sonic - Double Stack Cheeseburger and medium tots for $2.99 at participating locations. You can also score a Sweet Pretzel Twist with cream cheese frosting for $1.99.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.