National Fast Food Day: Digesting consumption trends

The CDC report debunks those misconceptions. The findings state, “The percentage of adults who consumed fast food increased with increasing family income level. Overall, 31.7% of lower-income (less than or equal to 130% of the federal poverty level- about $33,000/year) compared to 42.0% of higher-income (greater than 350% of FPL- about $113,000/year) adults consumed fast food on a given day.”