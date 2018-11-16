5 mobile food pantries set up in southeast MO Saturday

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - 5 mobile food pantries will be set up on Saturday, Nov. 17 across southeast Missouri.
The locations include:
- Cape Girardeau - First Baptist Church, 1289 Lexington at 8 a.m.
- Gideon - Gideon Elementary School, 306 S Main St. at 11 a.m.
- Parma - Community Center, 205 S. Broad St. at 10 a.m.
- Lesterville - Fellowship Baptist Church, 471 Main St. at 9 a.m.
- Doniphan - First Baptist Church, 308 Walnut St. at 9 a.m.
