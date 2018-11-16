5 mobile food pantries set up in southeast MO Saturday

5 mobile food pantries set up in southeast MO Saturday
5 mobile food pantries will be set up on Saturday, Nov. 17 across southeast Missouri. (Source: SEMO Food Bank)
By Kaylie Ross | November 16, 2018 at 2:45 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 2:45 PM

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) - 5 mobile food pantries will be set up on Saturday, Nov. 17 across southeast Missouri.

The locations include:

  • Cape Girardeau  - First Baptist Church, 1289 Lexington at 8 a.m. 
  • Gideon - Gideon Elementary School, 306 S Main St. at 11 a.m. 
  • Parma - Community Center, 205 S. Broad St. at 10 a.m. 
  • Lesterville - Fellowship Baptist Church, 471 Main St. at 9 a.m. 
  • Doniphan - First Baptist Church, 308 Walnut St. at 9 a.m.

For more information, contact

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.