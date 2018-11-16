Missouri state parks encourage people to #OptOutside on Black Friday

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri State Parks is offering the outdoors as a healthy, carefree, natural alternative to the Black Friday crowds of holiday shoppers.
You can visit a state historic site and parks on Friday, November 23 and catch a free tour at a historic site.
Anyone who camps at one the parks or state historic site campgrounds on Black Friday will receive a coupon for a free night of camping for a future stay. The coupon will be issued to the campsite’s primary occupant and is good for one year.
For more information about Missouri State Parks' #OptOutside event and a full listing of state historic sites offering free tours, click here.
Missouri State Parks joined REI for the project.
