Missouri state parks encourage people to #OptOutside on Black Friday
You can visit a state historic site and parks on Friday, November 23 and catch a free tour at a historic site. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
By Amber Ruch | November 16, 2018 at 3:55 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 3:55 PM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri State Parks is offering the outdoors as a healthy, carefree, natural alternative to the Black Friday crowds of holiday shoppers.

You can visit a state historic site and parks on Friday, November 23 and catch a free tour at a historic site.

Anyone who camps at one the parks or state historic site campgrounds on Black Friday will receive a coupon for a free night of camping for a future stay. The coupon will be issued to the campsite’s primary occupant and is good for one year.

For more information about Missouri State Parks' #OptOutside event and a full listing of state historic sites offering free tours, click here.

Missouri State Parks joined REI for the project.

