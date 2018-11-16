Marshall Co., KY phone scams

BENTON, KY (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office in Marshall County, Kentucky has received complaints about ongoing phone scams.
Someone is calling residents claiming to be from Medicare about a new car
The sheriff's office says Medicare does not call and ask for personal information in connection to sending a new card.
There have also been calls with someone claiming to be with law enforcement wanting bail money. The sheriff’s office does not ask for a credit card number for bail money.
