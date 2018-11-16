Lyon Co., KY roadway closed for water line repairs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - In Lyon County, Kentucky a water line leak has impacted traffic.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet workers said the section of KY 295/Lake Barkley Drive is closed to traffic at the zero to one mile marker.
This is to allow repairs to the leaking water line.
Workers specified that this is between Olive St. and Stubbs Rd. south of the KY 295 connection to US 62.
The road is expected to remain blocked for about eight hours.
A self detour is advised using the easternmost KY 206/Lake Barkley Dr. intersection with US 62 to reach the Old Kuttawa area.
