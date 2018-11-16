The Latest: Last Khmer Rouge leaders get 2nd life sentence

Nuon Chea, who was the Khmer Rouge's chief ideologist and No. 2 leader, is seen on screen at the court's press center at the U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. The U.N.-backed tribunal judging the criminal responsibility of former Khmer Rouge leaders for the deaths of an estimated 1.7 million Cambodians will issue verdicts Friday in the latest — and perhaps last — of such trials. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) (AP)