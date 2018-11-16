KY attorney indicted on human trafficking, rape charges

FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) - An attorney from Kentucky has been indicted by grand jury for sex crimes including rape and human trafficking, according to the attorney general’s office.
Robert Poole, of Burlington, Ky. was indicted on November 15 on 15 counts including: human trafficking, rape, unlawful transaction with a minor, and bribing a witness.
Prosecutors from Attorney General Andy Beshear’s Special Prosecutions Division are handling the case against Poole in Kenton Circuit Court.
Poole was arrested by the Erlanger Police Department Nov. 16. He was booked into the Kenton County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.
The investigation began after the Campbell County Police Department shared information to the Erlanger Police Department following the 20-year sentencing of former Campbell County District Judge Timothy Nolan.
Nolan, 71, was sentenced in May 2018 after prosecutors from the Special Prosecutions Division accepted a guilty plea from Nolan Feb. 9 on 21 counts, including human trafficking of adults, promoting human trafficking of minors and unlawful transaction with minors, all against 19 victims.
As part of the plea, Nolan paid $110,000 in asset forfeiture and to the Human Trafficking Victims Fund.
Poole is scheduled for arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 26 in Kenton Circuit Court.
