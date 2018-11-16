I-24 Tennessee River Bridge lane restrictions in place during Thanksgiving travel week

The KYTC is suggesting cross-country travelers consider an extended alternate route to avoid delays in this work zone. A trip from Calvert City to Cadiz, KY, along I-24 covers 41 miles with about a 38 minute travel time. A self-detour along the extended alternate route via I-69 South and US 68 East between Calvert City and Cadiz covers 48 miles and takes about 56 minutes.