Hardin Co. work camp bill passes IL Senate

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - Legislation to transfer ownership of the Hardin County work camp to Hardin County, Illinois passed the state Senate on November 15.
House Bill 3274 was sponsored by State Sen. Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) and passed unanimously.
According to Fowler, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department announced their intentions to reopen the work camp. Plans include opening a detention facility to potentially house 100 inmates and create dozens of new jobs.
“Sponsoring this legislation was about beginning the process of empowering Hardin County and the surrounding communities to bring jobs and opportunities to the region,” said Senator Fowler. “It’s encouraging that the Senate voted to support our efforts to reinvigorate the community and recognized the potential for growth within this property.”
The bill will now move to the House for consideration.
