First Alert Friday Outlook

The weather pattern for the next several days is looking mainly quiet and ‘seasonable,’ with a little fine print here and there. For the next couple of days (Friday and Saturday) things are looking nice, with dry and slightly warmer conditions. Highs this afternoon look to range from the upper 40s north to mid 50s south….warm enough to melt most of the leftover snow and slush. Winds will be fairly light as well….so not much in the way of wind chill. A weak upper trough and cold front move thru NW to SE on Saturday night into Sunday with clouds returning and a surge of noticeably cooler air. Highs on Sunday look to be a good 10° or more cooler than on Saturday…with a chilly northerly breeze. Precip chances look pretty meager, although it looks like there could be a few sprinkles or even snow flurries from Saturday night into Sunday…but measurable precip chances look pretty low right now.