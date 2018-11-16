Farmington, MO man arrested on child pornography charge

FARMINGTON, MO (KFVS) - A Farmington, Missouri man has been arrested after an investigation according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Officials said 39-year-old Eric L. Sellers was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 14 for possession of child pornography.
The Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit conducted an investigation leading to the arrest according to officials.
The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Farmington Police Department.
On Wednesday, investigators searched Sellers’ residence and found child pornography and computer equipment.
Sellers was taken to the St. Francois County Jail. The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Sellers with possession of child pornography.
His bond was set at $50,000.
