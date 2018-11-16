Deadly crash under investigation in Carbondale, IL

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - An early morning deadly crash in Carbondale, Illinois is under investigation.
Carbondale Police officers responded to a crash around 5:36 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 to the 1000 block of East Walnut St. and found a 59-year-old man dead in a vehicle.
Police say the preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle had been traveling eastbound on E. Walnut St. when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway onto a grass median and hit a tree.
The driver died at the scene.
His name is not being released at this time. Authorities are trying notify family members.
The crash is under investigation. An accident reconstruction is underway.
The Jackson County Coroner’s Office and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.
