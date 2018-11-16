Carbondale Tourism names Wren new executive director

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Jordan Wren has been selected as the new Executive Director for Carbondale Tourism.
The appointment was made by the Tourism Board of Directors at their regular monthly meeting on Thursday, November 15.
“I have always had a deep-rooted passion for Carbondale, and I am excited to be able to continue to excite others about our town and stimulate more pride and activity in our community,” said Wren.
Wren is a graduate of Southern Illinois University, and has been a resident of Carbondale for the past decade.
More information about Carbondale Tourism is available at www.carbondaletourism.org or (618) 529-4451.
