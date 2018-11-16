Autism Center services coming to Sikeston Southeast Regional Campus

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Beginning in January 2019, the Southeast Missouri State University Autism Center will provide services at Southeast’s Sikeston Regional Campus, according to the university.
“The Autism Center has many clients attending services that have to drive more than an hour to and from the Center for services,” said Dr. Renee Patrick, Director of Southeast’s Autism Center for Diagnosis and Treatment. “This is particularly burdensome for families who have very young children requiring 15 or more hours per week of treatment or who cannot afford the costs of travel.”
The program is for children ages two through five who have a significant need for applied behavioral analytic programming.
“We have also incorporated ‘push-in’ speech language pathology services for children using a communication device,” Patrick said. “So the space’s design and facilities were perfect for the programming we want to provide there.”
The Autism Center will begin providing its services Jan. 22 at the Sikeston Campus.
Those on a waitlist for treatment and services will be served on a first come first served basis.
