Annual Thanksgiving Day meal to serve Carbondale community

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Hundreds in Carbondale are expected to enjoy in the annual Thanksgiving Day meal at the Newman Catholic Student Center on Thursday, Nov. 22.
A hot meal of turkey and traditional holiday side dishes and desserts will be served from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.
The event is free and all are invited to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.
Meals can also be delivered to those who are unable to attend. Requests for delivery will be taken until Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.
To volunteer, make a donation or have a meal delivered, call 618-529-3311.
