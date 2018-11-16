Annual Thanksgiving Day meal to serve Carbondale community

Annual Thanksgiving Day meal to serve Carbondale community
Hundreds in Carbondale are expected to enjoy in the annual Thanksgiving Day meal at the Newman Catholic Student Center on Thursday, Nov. 22. (Source: Pixabay)
By Kaylie Ross | November 16, 2018 at 2:19 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 2:22 PM

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Hundreds in Carbondale are expected to enjoy in the annual Thanksgiving Day meal at the Newman Catholic Student Center on Thursday, Nov. 22.

A hot meal of turkey and traditional holiday side dishes and desserts will be served from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.

The event is free and all are invited to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

Meals can also be delivered to those who are unable to attend. Requests for delivery will be taken until Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.

To volunteer, make a donation or have a meal delivered, call 618-529-3311.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.