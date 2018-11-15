What you need to know Nov. 15

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, Nov. 15.
Today is a First Alert Action Day in the Heartland.
Snow is falling in most of the Heartland right now. It will fall for all of the morning.
Lisa Michaels says the snow will start to clear out of our southern counties quickly today. It should start clearing to the north and be completely out of the Heartland except for a few lingering flurries sometime around noon.
Some places could see another half inch to an inch of snow before it stops.
Our high temperatures will be cold again. High temperatures will only get into the mid-30s. We could see some snow melting, but it won’t be completely gone by the end of the day. The winds will be light.
We’ll see a real warm-up from Friday into the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s and we’ll see most of the snow melt.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools took advantage of the winter weather to release a snow day video.
Businesses are closing and some events are being canceled due to inclement weather.
Check travelers maps for your state here.
Some students at Murray State University were evacuated to another dorm Wednesday night.
A couple in Tennessee is outraged after they say a hairdresser refused service to their son because he has Down syndrome.
Hasbro introduces Monopoly for millennials.
