Top Black Friday search trends by state

(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
By Amber Ruch | November 15, 2018 at 11:06 AM CST - Updated November 15 at 11:06 AM

(KFVS) - Black Friday is just around the corner. Which products and stores are consumers most interested in?

Take a look at the graphic below to see which products are trending in your state.

Created November 12, 2018 and last updated November 13, 2018. ((Source: BlackFriday.com))

BlackFriday.com looked into Google trends to see which products U.S. consumers are searching the most. They did a month-over-month comparison of October 11 through November 9, versus the previous month-long period, using data gathered from Google trends to show which products and/or stores are being searched for more.

They found that the products that are being searched for more month over month include:

  • The Nitendo Switch
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox One
  • Apple products
  • TVS
  • Home appliances

