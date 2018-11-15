Top Black Friday search trends by state

(KFVS) - Black Friday is just around the corner. Which products and stores are consumers most interested in?
Take a look at the graphic below to see which products are trending in your state.
BlackFriday.com looked into Google trends to see which products U.S. consumers are searching the most. They did a month-over-month comparison of October 11 through November 9, versus the previous month-long period, using data gathered from Google trends to show which products and/or stores are being searched for more.
They found that the products that are being searched for more month over month include:
- The Nitendo Switch
- PlayStation 4
- Xbox One
- Apple products
- TVS
- Home appliances
