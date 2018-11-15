Students temporarily moved after dorm evacuated at Murray State

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - Some students at Murray State University were evacuated to another dorm Wednesday night, November 14, according to Director of Communications Shawn Touney.
He said the students were moved temporarily to White Hall from Regents Hall due to what is partially believed at this time to be an electrical outage.
According to Touney, it was determined that a seal to one of the boilers which heats Regents Hall had gone bad and the gas to that boiler has has been shut off.
Both the City of Murray Gas Department and the Murray Fire Department have determined that the building is safe for occupancy.
Regents Hall has a secondary boiler which has been turned on to heat the building.
Residents will be returning to the facility.
