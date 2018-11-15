Snow Falling This Morning, Clearing Later

Snow is still expected to fall through the early morning hours. Models are indicating that some areas may see another half an inch to an inch of snow with isolated higher amounts in our northwestern counties. Snow showers will start to end in our southern counties first and then our northern counties by the afternoon. Winds have calmed down so visibility should be better than last night; however, roads are covered in almost all southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. There will be slick road conditions through the morning hours.