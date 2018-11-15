‘Shop with a Sheriff’ program in Perry Co., IL

PERRY COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Perry County, Illinois Sheriff Steve Bareis is launching a “Shop with a Sheriff” program to benefit needy children this Christmas.
The program is funded by donations from the public.
Children will be accompanied by deputies and officers to assist them while shopping.
Children are selected by school counselors and not the sheriff’s office.
Donations can be mailed to
Perry County Sheriff’s Office
PO Box 350 Pinckneyville IL 62274
The charitable donation is tax deductible under tax identification number FEIN: 37-6001795.
