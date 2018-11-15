Schnucks, Salvation Army partner for ‘Tree of Lights’ campaign

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Schnucks is partnering up with the Salvation Army for the "Tree of Lights" campaign.
From November 10-22 customers at the grocery store may choose to round up the cost of their purchase to the nearest dollar in donation to the Salvation Army.
“The fact that they can round up on their debit card or credit card, round up 50 or 60 cents on every opportunity,” said Jon Townsend, the manager at Schnucks in Cape Girardeau. “The opportunity for the percentage of customers to give to the Salvation Army is much higher.”
On Friday, Nov. 23 continuing through Christmas Eve, December 24, the iconic Red Kettles and bell-ringers will return to Schnucks stores.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.