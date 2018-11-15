Northern California fire death toll at 56; 130 missing

Scott Upton, right, the chief of the Northern Region for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection briefs California Gov. Jerry Brown, second from left, Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Brock Long, third from left, and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, third from left, and Mark Ghilarducci, director of the Governor's Office of Emergency Services, right, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. The school is among the thousands of homes and businesses destroyed along with dozens of lives lost when the Camp Fire burned through the area last week. At left if Ken Pimlott, head of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) (AP)