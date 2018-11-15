Jacket with heater built in called ‘must have’

(KFVS) - A line of heated jackets, vests and windbreakers is becoming a literal “hot item” on peoples' Christmas lists.
Know someone who is always cold or has to work out in the cold? This might be the best gift ever for them.
Clothing brand Ororo is selling jackets and vests on Amazon that feature built-in heating elements across the chest and mid-back areas with different heating levels to choose from.
You can power it with a rechargeable battery pack that stays in the jacket’s left inside pocket. According to the brand, the length of battery life depends on the heating level but can last up to eight hours.
Most of the jackets retail for around $120-$140, with the vest being less. You can also buy a separate battery pack.
Many of the reviews on Amazon are positive. You can click here to read some for a women’s jacket and click here to read some for a men’s jacket.
The brand claims the jackets are also water and wind resistant and light weight.
