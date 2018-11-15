Horsing around on a snow day

AVA, IL (KFVS) - The weather put a lot of kids out of school today, but that doesn’t mean that they stayed inside.
Most kids broke out the sleds to hit some nice local hills, but Brian Thompson’s kids and their friends got a little more horsepower in their day off.
Thompson said whenever the powder is just fluffy enough and there’s just enough of it, he saddles up his horse Dakota and tows the children along. Pretty fast too.
“This horse loves to pull,” he said. "When I saddled him up earlier, he just swells up and I gotta get in his mouth all the time to keep him from running. He just wants to run.”
His kids said they aren’t too fond of the idea of returning to school after the snow thaws away, but Thompson thinks they’ll look back and remember snow days like these.
“I’d rather them be out doing this than playing video games,” he said. "And I figure if we can make some memories then that means a lot.”
