Thousands warmly recall officer hailed as bar shooting hero
American flags are reflected on a window as law enforcement personnel await the arrival of a procession carrying the body of Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus at the Calvary Community Church Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Westlake Village, Calif. Helus was fatally shot while responding to a mass shooting at a country music bar in Southern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool) (Marcio Jose Sanchez)
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER and JOHN ROGERS | November 15, 2018 at 2:04 AM CST - Updated November 15 at 6:14 PM

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — The sheriff's sergeant who gave his life saving others during a mass shooting last week was remembered warmly Thursday as a deeply religious man devoted to family who could be counted on to never hesitate a moment to put his own life on the line if it meant helping others.

Several thousand people, including hundreds of law enforcement officers from throughout California, packed the Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village for the emotional, 90-minute service honoring the life of Ron Helus.

The 54-year-old sheriff's sergeant was shot to death during a Nov. 7 gunfight with a man who was raking a popular Southern California country bar with bullets when Helus ran in to try to stop him.

The gunman killed 12 people before shooting himself to death. But authorities say Helus — the first officer into the bar — saved numerous others by immediately exchanging gunfire with the shooter, giving patrons and employees time to flee.

Among Thursday's mourners was musician Billy Ray Cyrus who said he told the family before the service, "I'm probably going to have to change the definition of hero. From now on it can just be a picture of Ron Helus."

The casket with the body of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus is carried out after a memorial service for Sgt. Helus at Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Sgt. Helus was one of twelve victims of the Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting in Thousand Oaks last week. (Al Seib /Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
Then, accompanying himself on guitar, Cyrus dedicated his song "Some Gave All" to Helus, singing the words, "Some stood through for the red, white and blue. And some had to fall. And if you ever think of me, think of all your liberties. And recall, some gave all."

A family photo during a video montage of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus with his wife Karen years ago during Memorial service for Sgt. Helus at Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Sgt. Helus was one of twelve victims of the Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting in Thousand Oaks last week. (Al Seib /Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
The emotional message left the audience in stunned silence until Pastor Steven Day said, "If you'd like to, you can thank him," and the crowd erupted in applause. The audience had also given Helus a standing ovation at the beginning of the service.

Ventura County Sheriff Biull Ayub addressing the crowd attending the memorial service for Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus at Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Sgt. Helus was one of twelve victims of the Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting in Thousand Oaks last week. (Al Seib /Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
Mourners included hundreds of officers from police agencies across the state who stood solemnly outside the church hall as the 54-year-old sheriff's sergeant's flag-draped coffin was wheeled inside. Each offered a crisp salute as it passed by, then joined hundreds of other mourners inside.

The casket with the body of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus is carried out after a memorial service for Sgt. Helus at Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Sgt. Helus was one of twelve victims of the Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting in Thousand Oaks last week. (Al Seib /Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
Still more people, including many who had never met Helus, stood outside in the parking lot or lined nearby streets. Others lingered by a huge makeshift memorial featuring flowers, messages and stuffed animals.

The casket with the body of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus is carried out after a memorial service for Sgt. Helus at Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Sgt. Helus was one of twelve victims of the Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting in Thousand Oaks last week. (Al Seib /Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
"I heard he was a hero. He went in there in the line of duty to try and save people and deal with a crazed man," said Peter Orr of Malibu, who has been staying in a nearby hotel with his dog since his home burned down in one of California's ongoing wildfires. He took off work Thursday to pay his respects.

Law enforcement personnel salute as the casket of Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus is carried out after a memorial service in Helus' honor at the Calvary Community Church Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Westlake Village, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)
Inside the church, Day told stories passed on to him by Helus' friends, family and co-workers.

Law enforcement personnel salute as the casket of Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus is carried out after a memorial service in Helus' honor at the Calvary Community Church Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Westlake Village, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)
They described an avid fisherman, hiker and dirt biker rider who loved his family, God and fly fishing and sharing nature with his 24-year-old son, Jordan. A niece, Lauren Smith recalled how Helus helped teach her to drive, letting her get behind the wheel of his brand new truck and, after she accidentally smashed a side mirror parking it, told her, "Let's just keep this our secret."

Members of the Santa Ana Police Dept,. march into the Calvary Community Church for a service in memory of Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus at Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Westlake Village, Calif. Helus was fatally shot while responding to a mass shooting at a country music bar in Southern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)
Although the 29-year veteran of the Ventura County Sheriff's Department took on some of the agency's toughest assignments, working in SWAT, narcotics and investigations, friends said he could often show a playful side as well.

A casket carrying the body of Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus is carried out of the Calvary Community Church after a service in his honor Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Westlake Village, Calif. Helus was fatally shot while responding to a mass shooting at a country music bar in Southern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)
Sometimes, Day said, he'd pull someone over for a minor traffic violation and explain to them what they'd done wrong.

Law enforcement personnel stand at attention during a memorial service for Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus at the Calvary Community Church Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Westlake Village, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)
"Then, with his pad in his hand and his pen, he'd say 'OK, you tell me a good joke and I won't write you a ticket.' "

Law enforcement personnel wait to enter the Calvary Community Church for a service in memory of Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus at Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Westlake Village, Calif. Helus was fatally shot while responding to a mass shooting at a country music bar in Southern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)
Other times he'd approach young men with powerful sports cars and tell them not to worry, this avid dirt biker just wanted to look under the hoods and check out their engines. His real reason, Day explained, was to give them a chance to get to know a sheriff's deputy.

Police officers enter the the Calvary Community Church for a service in memory of Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus at Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Westlake Village, Calif. Helus was fatally shot while responding to a mass shooting at a country music bar in Southern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)
Day also read letters from family members, including one who wrote, "If you called him a hero he'd probably laugh at you and say he was doing his job."

A casket with the body of Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus is carried into the Calvary Community Church Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Westlake Village, Calif. Helus was fatally shot while responding to a mass shooting at a country music bar in Southern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)
His wife, Karen, called him her personal hero.

Police officers salute as the body of Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus is carried into the Calvary Community Church Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Westlake Village, Calif. Helus was fatally shot while responding to a mass shooting at a country music bar in Southern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)
"You were my husband and best friend. You were always the one who made me laugh and who protected me from all that tried to harm me," she wrote.

A casket carrying the body of Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus arrives at the Calvary Community Church Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Westlake Village, Calif. Helus was fatally shot while responding to a mass shooting at a country music bar in Southern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)
The two had met in a college anatomy class when Helus helped her dissect a cat. He would ask her to marry him a few years later when they dined at a popular restaurant in Thousand Oaks called Charlie Brown's.

An police officer lowers his head as he waits for the procession for Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus at the Calvary Community Church Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Westlake Village, Calif. Helus was fatally shot while responding to a mass shooting at a country music bar in Southern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, Pool)
That restaurant has since transitioned into a country bar called the Borderline Bar and Grill, the place packed with young people on last week's "college night" when a gunman opened fire and Helus ran in to save them.

"I know that when God saw you enter heaven he said, 'Well done, faithful servant,' " Karen Helus told her husband.

