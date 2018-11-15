First Alert Thursday Outlook

Our upper low is spinning off into Indiana late this morning, but we’re still getting some patches of snow rotating around the back of the low over parts of IL, MO and KY. This snow should be finally pushing out of here over the next few hours. Probably won’t accumulate much more, but could keep things slippery a bit longer…which could become a problem tonight as skies will be clearing out. In fact if models are correct, clearing may be developing southwest to northeast by around sunset…which would be bad timing for the commute this evening as surface temps could dip to just below freezing pretty quickly…so untreated roadways could get pretty slick. Otherwise the overnight will feature clearing skies but most lows just below freezing….so a re-freeze is likely and there could be patchy ice again Friday morning.