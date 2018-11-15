Drivers stranded for 9 hours on I-40, as more crashes are reported

PRAIRIE/CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Drivers in central Arkansas were stranded for over 9 hours due to an icy bridge on I-40.
The White River Bridge near mile marker 200 was shut down as salt trucks worked to clear the roadways in Prairie County.
Arkansas Department of Transportation said many drivers slept in the cars as they waited for the interstate to reopen.
The interstate is back open but drivers should still expect delays.
In Craighead County, Arkansas State Police are working an accident on I-555 southbound at Exit 38 (Bay). There’s no word on any injuries.
In Lawrence County, dispatch is reporting that roads are, “not very good.” They’re reporting multiple accidents on Highway 67 overpass between Highway 63 and Highway 412.
