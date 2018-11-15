Driver injured in weather-related crash in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A two-vehicle crash on Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri reminded drivers to take it slow during their snowy commute Thursday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MHP), a pick-up truck was T-boned by a Ford Excursion around 6 a.m. on Nov. 15.
The crash happened on Highway 177 on a curve near CR 553.
The road was reportedly snow-covered and slushy at the time of the crash.
MHP says the truck was headed westbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle and began to fishtail.
As the truck was fishtailing, Trooper Eakins says the driver of a Ford Excursion T-boned the truck.
The driver of the truck was transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the Excursion was not injured.
Both vehicles are reportedly totaled.
Trooper Eakins says the driver of the truck was driving too fast for conditions.
