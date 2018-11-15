Driver ejected after sliding off snow covered roadway in Carter Co., MO

CARTER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A weather related crash seriously injured a man on Thursday, Nov. 15.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. east of EIllsinore, Mo according to Missouri State Highway Patrol officials.
The driver, 30-year-old Dewayne Avery, was headed northbound on Hwy. B when the vehicle slid off the road on the left side.
The roadway was covered with snow and the vehicle overturned ejecting Avery.
He suffered serious injuries ad was taken by ambulance to an area medical center.
The vehicle was totaled according to officials.
