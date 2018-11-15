Crews’ road pretreatment helped with snow clean up

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - If you were out and about today, the roads were in pretty good shape, and Cape Public Works officials said they worked in advance for that result.
The Traffic Operations Manager, Andrew Stone, said they used a little more salt brine solution than usual, and it helped that it didn’t rain before the snow.
As a result, the salt held better and made clean up easier, especially for hills and bridges.
Staff plowed through the night from 7 p.m. till 7 a.m., and then another group took over this morning at 7 a.m.
"Our crews did great. They came in all positive attitudes, went out, worked very hard. We had a break in weather, so that gave us a good opportunity to catch up and to stay ahead of the snow,” said Stone.
Stone also said crews will continue to plow until the roads are clear. Then, they’ll clean their equipment and go back to work as normal until the next snowfall.
