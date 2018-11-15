Carterville, IL woman accused of harassing Senators Duckworth, Durbin

CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) - A Carterville, Illinois woman is accused of making more than 200 “abusive” phone calls to harass Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin.
Jura L. Perkins was indicted by a federal grand jury for repeated harassing communications.
According to the indictment, she made the phone calls from May 28, 2018 until October 25, 2018.
A 10-page criminal complaint written by an investigator with the U.S. Capitol Police details many of the messages.
The complaint alleges Perkins continued to make the threatening calls even after Carterville police told her to stop.
In May, a concerning voicemail message was reported to United States Capitol Police Threat Assessment Section. It was allegedly sent by Perkins who stated, “Unfortunately the communist is my Senator that I’m just so sickened today as we honor the fallen that I have to have a communist piece of [expletive] as a [senator]. Do not enjoy this day. I would be very happy if you died today actually, [senator].”
USCP/TAS called Carterville Police Department and requested an interview of Perkins. She allegedly admitted to making the statements.
According to the indictment, around July 27, 2018, staff for Sen. Duckworth with an office in Washington, D.C., notified the USCP Threat Assessment Section via email regarding repeat, harassing calls from Perkins. She allegedly left a minute long voicemail that addressed Duckworth as a “stupid [expletive] from Thailand” and then repeated the phrase, “[Expletive] you, Communist Pig.”
Around Aug. 1, Perkins allegedly visited Durbin’s Carbondale office and tried to get in. USCP/TAS advised the staff to send a cease and desist letter.
According to court documents, on Aug. 2, Durbin’s staff contacted Duckworth’s staff to tell them Perkins showed up at their Cherry Street office in Carbondale and described her behavior as “becoming increasingly erratic.” On Aug. 3, Durbin’s office manager advised USCP/TAS that “the office will go ahead with the cease and desist letter.”
Around Aug. 6, Duckworth’s staff reported more “disturbing phone calls left on the answering machine in Springfield.” These were also allegedly from Perkins. Staff also reported that USPS tried to deliver the cease and desist letter twice, without success.
The voicemails allegedly continued through August and by Aug. 23, Duckworth’s staff claimed Perkins called and was “...extremely upset that the police told her to cease contacting our office, and said that she will not stop calling us even if the police follow up again.”
Duckworth’s office reported that by October, her messages became more disturbing and threatening. Some messages threatened Sen. Duckworth’s baby.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.