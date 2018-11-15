Bronze statue on top of the MO Capitol Building comes down

For the first time in nearly a century the statue atop the Missouri Capitol Building has come down. (Source: Mo.Gov/commisioners office) (Long, James)
November 15, 2018 at 3:51 PM CST - Updated November 15 at 3:51 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - For the first time in nearly a century the statue atop the Missouri Capitol Building has come down.

The bronze Ceres statue will be cleaned and restored before it's put back in place.

It's more than 10 feet tall and weighs more than 1,500 pounds.

It was installed back in 1924 and has sat on top of the capitol dome ever since.

People got the chance to see the statue up close before it was trucked away.

The restoration is expected to take about a year.

The public viewing of Ceres is complete and she is getting ready to be transported. Thank you to everyone who visited her today! We appreciate everyone taking the time to see and embrace her! #CeresMO

Posted by Missouri Office of Administration on Thursday, November 15, 2018

