Water processing facility to be built in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has issued a construction permit to construct the Henson Transfer Station in Butler County.
The solid waste processing facility will transfer municipal solid waste from collection vehicles to long-haul carriers for transport to permitted disposal facilities.
The Henson Transfer Station will be located at 15 Industrial Park Road, approximately two miles east of U.S. Highway 67 off County Road 302, near Poplar Bluff in Butler County.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.