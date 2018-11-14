UT Martin president honored at farewell reception

MARTIN, TN (KFVS) - President Joe DiPietro made a final official visit November 14 to the University of Tennessee at Martin, where they attended a campus reception in his and his wife’s honor.
DiPietro served as the UT System’s 25th president since January 2011. He will retire from the position effective February 14, 2019. His last active day in office will be Nov. 21.
“Our greatest asset is our people, and our most beautiful asset is the quad. And so as our people – all 8,000 students, faculty, staff and alumni – are walking that quad, they will walk past your plaque,” said Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver. “You will always have a home here, and you will always be remembered fondly. God bless you, and we love you.”
“It didn’t take me long to fall in love with this place; it happened right away,” said DiPietro. “I want to thank you because you’ve always been in my corner. I’ve never had stronger support across the (UT) System than from here from the very beginning. If you think about my election to this office, which was about as narrow as you could get, the (UT) Martin trustees were right behind me."
“I feel blessed by the fact that I came through with an 11-10 vote, and somehow, by the grace of God, I got the job," he added. "It’s been a privilege to serve you, and it’s been a real privilege to have you work so hard that we’ve broken four or five or six system-wide records. If you look at enrollment, if you look at fundraising, if you look at retention rate, don’t think you didn’t pitch in to make that all happen,” he continued.
Their was a dedication of a campus light pole in honor of the DiPietros and their service to the university. It will be located near Brehm Hall, which houses the animal science program, and affixed with a plaque that reads: “Lighting the path for future generations. Presented in honor of their leadership, friendship and volunteer spirit in advancing UT Martin and the success of its students. Joe and Deb DiPietro, Nov. 14, 2018.”
The Board of Trustees has appointed Randy Boyd, a University of Tennessee, Knoxville alumnus and businessman, to serve as the System’s interim president beginning Nov. 22. He will serve up to 24 months or until a new president is appointed following an external search.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.