Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil held in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Saluki Rainbow Network, a student organization focused on building an LGBTQ friendly community on campus at SIU, held a Vigil in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance which happens on November 20.
They decided to have it this week because of Thanksgiving break next week.
During the vigil they read off 320 names of transgendered individuals who have lost their lives due to anti-transgender violence this year alone.
Codi Cornett who identifies as transfeminine is the Treasurer of the Saluki Rainbow Network says that the acts of violence could not only stem from transphobia but also from acts of racism and misogyny, as many on the list are transgendered women of color.
Codi says the list of names may only represent a portion of transgendered people lost this year, and doesn’t take into account those lost from suicide or medical malpractice. Codi spoke about what she hopes the day of remembrance can bring about.
“I mean one of the biggest things is just making sure people are aware of a lot of the problems that we face as transgendered people and how dangerous of a world it is, our average life expectancy is mid 30′s,” Codi Cornett, Treasurer of Saluki Rainbow Network said.
