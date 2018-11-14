Special Prosecutor files motion to dismiss Bethune murder case

SPRINGFILED, IL (KFVS) - The Special Prosecutor in the Gaege Bethune case has filed a motion to nolle prosequi.
In a news release, Special Prosecutor David Robinson stated he filed the motion to no longer prosecute Bethune in connection with the 2014 death of Southern Illinois University Student Pravin Varughese.
Special Prosecutor Robinson stated he is currently reviewing whether to seek a new indictment against Bethune.
In June 2018, a Jackson County Jury found 24-year-old Bethune guilty of first degree murder in the death of Varughese.
In Sept. 2018, a Jackson County Judge threw out the guilty verdict, reset a new trial and released Bethune on bond.
The judge ruled that he could not be certain that the jury wasn’t impacted by a syntax error when they were given instructions on the case.
Special Prosecutor Robinson then asked the Supreme Court of Illinois to review the trial court’s judgement.
Robinson states that the request was denied on Friday, Nov. 2.
