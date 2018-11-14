Snow routes announced for Jackson, MO

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - Ahead of the winter weather event Wednesday night and Thursday, Jackson City officials have issued a Snow Route Proclamation beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14.
Vehicles parked on designated Snow Routes in Jackson must be moved off the street to a non-designated Snow Route. This is to allow city plow crews to clear the entire width of the roadways.
City officials say if the vehicles parked on Snow Routes are not moved by 9 p.m. Wednesday, the vehicles could be ticked or towed.
The following are designated Snow Routes in the City of Jackson:
- Bainbridge Rd. from S. Donna Dr. to S. Lacey St.
- Broadridge Dr. from Orchard Dr. to W. Independence St.
- Donna Dr. (South) from Bainbridge Rd. to E. Jackson Blvd.
- Farmington Rd. (North) from W. Main St. to City limit
- Farmington Rd. (South) W. Main St. to City limit
- Greensferry Rd. from N. Hope St. to City limit
- High St. (North) (Hwy. 61) from Washington St. to City limit
- Hope St. (North) (Hwy. 61) from Main St. to Greensferry Rd.
- Hope St. (South) (Hwy. 25) from Main St. to City limit
- Independence St. (West) (Rt. D) from N. High St. to City limit
- Jackson Blvd. (East) (Hwy. 61) from S. Hope St. to City limit
- Jackson Blvd. (West) (Hwy. 34/72) from S. Hope St. to City limit
- Lacey St. from Bainbridge Rd. to Ridge Rd.
- Main St. (East) from Hope St. to City limit (Except any portion located inside the boundaries of the Jackson Uptown Historic District)
- Main St. (West) from Hope St. to Jackson Blvd. (Except any portion located inside the boundaries of the Jackson Uptown Historic District)
- Oak Hill Rd. (North) from E. Main St. to Oak Ridge Dr.
- Oak Ridge Dr. from N. Oak Hill Rd. to Ridge Rd.
- Oak St. from N. West Ln. to N. Farmington Rd.
- Old Orchard Rd. (South) from E. Jackson Blvd. to E. Main St.
- Ridge Rd. from N. Shawnee Blvd. to Oak Ridge Dr.
- Shawnee Blvd. (North) from E. Main St. to Ridge Rd.
- Shawnee Blvd. (South) from E. Main St. to E. Jackson Blvd.
- Washington St. (East) (Hwy. 61) from N. Hope St. to N. High St.
- West Ln. (North) from W. Jackson Blvd. to Oak St.
Vehicles parked in the Uptown Historic District do not need to be moved during Snow Event Proclamations.
The city says streets that are not designated as Snow Routes will be cleared according to the Street Department’s protocol.
For more information call the City of Jackson at 573-243-3568 or click here.
