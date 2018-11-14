Senator Blunt reelected, serve as Chairman of Republican Police Committee

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt was reelected and will serve as Chairman of the U.S. Senate Republican Policy Committee.
Senator Blunt released the following statement today after his reelection:
“It’s an honor to continue serving in the Republican leadership in the Senate and I thank my colleagues for their support. Working together and with the Trump administration, we have enacted policies to strengthen our economy, rebuild the military, keep our promises to veterans, and help hardworking families get ahead. I look forward to working with our entire conference to continue advancing policies that reflect the priorities of the people we serve.”
