Public works in Cape Girardeau prepare local roads for snow and ice

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau Public Works dug into their pile of salt a little earlier in the year than we’d all like. They loaded trucks and started pre-treating the roads this morning ahead of the snow tonight.
The salt brine they’re putting down is a mixture of water and salt and City of Cape Traffic Operations Manager, Andrew Stone, said they salt roads before the snow comes so it’s easier to plow.
Crews try to be at least one or two days ahead of the storm. And once it snows, the trucks go back out to salt more in hopes of cleaning the roads as fast as possible.
“It will take us some time to clear the roads, especially if we have heavy snow. Give us plenty of room with our vehicles and our trucks, so we can get out there and clear the roads for you. Main thing is just be patient, be safe, take your time,” said Stone.
The trucks will continue to load up this evening until they finish pre-treating the roads.
