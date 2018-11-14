Overnight warming, hot showers open to homeless at Cape Girardeau church

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - When it gets below 35 degrees a small church in Cape Girardeau opens its door to the homeless as the people's shelter.
This winter season came out of nowhere and St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau is offering overnight warming for people who do not have a place to stay. Pastor Renita Green said they gave a half dozen people a warm dinner and a safe place to stay last night, November 12, and she expects even more tonight and tomorrow.
The people's shelter runs on the help of about 30 volunteers and donations of food and supplies.
The newest addition at the church is a handicap accessible shower so the homeless who stay there can bathe.
"For homelessness there are only so many options for them to get their showers,” said Mindy, a traveling missionary. “So whenever there is a facility where they can come in and actually get clean and get hot water on them it is such a blessing and it's such a luxury for them."
"A shower is so important,” said Rev. Green. “It humanizes you. And when you just walk around in dirty clothes and dirty skin you forget that you're human. And so we are very grateful for the plumbers and pipe fitters and laborers and community partners that came together. They saw the need and they offered this and made it happen.”
Rev. Green said they served 70 people over 45 days last winter. Since this winter season has started early, she is encouraging more people to sign up to volunteer or stop by and drop off donations of food, clothing or other supplies.
