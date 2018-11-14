Operation Christmas Child shoe box collection is underway

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - It’s the holiday season and the Operation Christmas Child (OCC) shoe box collection has begun.
The collection period for the Samaritan’s Purse International Relief’s OCC event is a nationwide event from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19 where people can drop off shoe boxes full of toys to more than 5,000 locations across the country.
Volunteers at the Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau, Missouri received hundreds of shoe boxes from area churches, businesses and others on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
They were packing up the shoe boxes to be ready to ship off to locations across the world to help out those in need.
The shoe boxes can contain anything that range from toys, clothing, personal care items, crafts and more.
If you would like more information about the program or find a location where you can donate, go to the Samaritan’s Purse website.
