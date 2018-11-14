Murray State University to host adult open house event in Paducah, KY

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Murray State University will host an Adult Student Open House on Thursday. Nov. 29 from 5;00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The event will be held at the Paducah Regional Campus, located at 4430 Sunset Ave in Paducah, Kentucky. The open house is meant to highlight opportunities available for adult students wanted to earn a bachelor’s or master’s degree.
“We provide flexible course delivery methods that meet the needs of the adult student who may have many responsibilities other than those required in their role as a student,” said Jennifer Frazier, director of the Paducah Regional Campus. “Courses are offered during the day, evening and on weekends when needed, allowing students to follow their dreams while staying close to home.”
These integrated studies are designed to serve adult or returning students with a flexible curriculum schedule, possible credit for professional experiences and a wide variety of fields to study tailored to student’s interest.
The Paducah Regional Campus also features “2+2″ programs for students attending West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC), and seeking to earn a bachelor’s degree. Additionally, a number of hybrid and online bachelor’s, master’s, certificate and doctoral programs are available.
“Murray State University recognizes the importance of serving adult and non-traditional students throughout our region,” said Dan Lavit, executive director of the Center for Adult and Regional Education. “Many students desire to pursue higher education but cannot put aspects of their life on hold while doing so. Murray State’s Paducah Regional Campus is proud to serve adult and non-traditional students with flexible and convenient program offerings.”
Master’s degree in occupational theraphy and an accelerated master’s degree in mass communication are just a few new degrees offered at the Paducah Regional Campus. New undergraduate offerings include a bachelor’s degree in organizational communication and a bachelor’s degree in logistics and supply chain management.
“We’re always looking to better serve Paducah and the surrounding region by expanding our offerings with the types of programs that best suit local needs,” Lavit said. “Our partnership with WKCTC enhances our ability to provide a workforce that is prepared to help the region grow.”
Free Murray State admissions applications will be offered to those who apply during the open house.
Advisors will also be available to talk with students in both one-on-one and breakout information sessions about academic and financial aid opportunities.
Children in attendance will be able to participate in a number of activities, including taking pictures with Murray State’s mascot, Dunker.
Refreshments will be served with door prizes and giveaways available as well.
Call 270-809-4753 or visit murraystate.edu/paducah for more information about the Murray State University regional campus in Paducah.
