MSHP: Missing St. Louis woman’s body found in lake

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has called off the search for a missing St. Louis woman.
According to officials, the body 23-year-old Raffaella Stroik was found in Mark Twain Lake by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
She was last seen alive on Monday, Nov. 12 at the Whole Foods Market in Town and Country, Missouri at 10:30 a.m.
Highway Patrol officials conducted a computer check that revealed no missing person report had been filed for Stroik. The Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources park rangers began investigating the incident further and determined Stroik was missing. A missing person report was filed.
Her vehicle was found unattended around the Mark Twain Lake State Park Highway 107 boat ramp parking lot, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. It was found around 8:50 a.m. on November 13 by a Missouri State Trooper.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control investigators are being assisted by representatives of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Missouri Department of Conservation, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe City Fire Department, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Monroe City Ambulance District.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 660-385-2132.
