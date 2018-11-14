Man arrested for selling e-cigarettes to minor in exchange for explicit photos

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A man was arrested and charged for supplying e-cigarettes to minors in exchange for explicit photos.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, if the minor didn’t have adequate payment for the e-cigarettes, the man said the minor could provide a photo of their private parts in lieu of payment.
Over the course of several months, with the use of search warrants and subpoenas, detectives were able to develop evidence that 29-year-old Zachary Rudolph had on at least 2 occasions, provided photographs of himself to minors as well as attempted to receive photos from minors.
Detectives have evidence that there are additional victims and would ask that anyone who believes they could be a victim to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.
Rudolph is being charged with 2 counts of Prohibited Use of Electronic Communications System to Procure Minor/Peace Officer and one count of Distribution of Obscene Matter to Minors.
This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.
