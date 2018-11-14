Man approaches high school students at bus stops in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Carbondale Police Department is investigating after a man approached students at several bus stops on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
According to Carbondale Police Department, Carbondale High School students were approached by a man in the 800-1000 blocks of West Cherry Street at bus stops around 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.
The students said a white male approached them in a vehicle and offered them a ride.
The students told the man no and he drove away.
The male is described as 19-20 years old, tall, light brown or blonde hair with long bangs, fair complexion, light blue eyes, and wearing a black or green jacket. The vehicle is described as an old brown or beige SUV type vehicle with a black rail down the side of it.
Anyone with information about this incident and/or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.
