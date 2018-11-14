Keeping your house warm without breaking the bank

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Heaters across the Heartland are already buzzing as winter weather is heading in.
For many, it's a huge headache, how will they pay the bills?
The key to keeping warm and not busting your budget is with your thermostat, if you are comfortable in your house with a t-shirt and shorts on, you can afford to bring that number down a little bit.
Chris Brown with Aire Solutions said you can also switch your ceiling fan to blow up instead down.
You can seal any door or window leaks with a blanket or towel, and when it’s cold outside letting the sunshine in will help a lot.
Along with preventative maintenance on your system Brown said upgrading your thermostat can save you money in the long run.
“Getting a programmable thermostat or an internet capable thermostat to set back your thermostat when you’re not home or at night when you don’t need it as warm when it comes to that too a lot of utility companies offer rebates anywhere from $25-$150” said Brown.
He said to make sure to change your filters regularly because dirt can pull in more electricity.
