Jimmy Butler ready to 'grind' and work hard in Philly

"I'm great at sharing the ball, moving without the ball," Butler said. "If I need the ball, I'll go steal it, go the other end and lay it up. Go get an offensive rebound. There's more than one way to get the ball. I think the way these guys play, sharing the ball, setting screens, slipping, all of that good stuff, I think that's actually easier than having to create all the time in iso situations and off the pick-and-roll."