Checking on your elderly neighbors during winter weather

ELDORADO, IL (KFVS) - The severe winter weather we’re looking at today is more dangerous for some than others.
Police departments around the Heartland are urging people to keep an eye out for their elderly neighbors during this weather event.
Chief Shannon Deuel from the Eldorado police department said they get calls all the time for people to check on elderly residents. He said they range from everything from not being able to turn a furnace on to medical emergencies.
He said most police departments will gladly put out extra patrols to a residents house to check on them if they someone simply calls and asks.
Still, many police and sheriff’s departments in the Heartland are small and have only so many officers. So Chief Deuel says it’s very important for communities to be looking out for one another.
“It’s pertinent that you look out for your neighbors because you know more about them than we do," Chief Deuel said. "You know the ins and outs of what they do every day.”
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.